BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Head to Head Analysis

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Targeted Medical Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $221.90 million 45.99 -$535.76 million ($4.09) -13.05 Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Targeted Medical Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and Targeted Medical Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 17 0 3.00 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $63.35, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -329.25% N/A -85.69% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Targeted Medical Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy. The company also provides a proprietary billing process and supporting software (PDRx) that facilitates physician dispensing; provides inventory control; and assists regulatory reporting. In addition, it offers billing and collection services relating to its products on behalf of dispensing physician clients to private insurance and workers' compensation insurance. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. distributes its products through a network of distributors and an internal sales force that sells products directly to dispensing physician clients. The company was formerly known as Targeted Medical Foods and changed its name to Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. in 2006. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.