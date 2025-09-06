BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $11,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 966,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,515,337.70. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092,912 shares of company stock valued at $181,359,210 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $84,488,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $51,874,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

