Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $40.77

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.7727.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

