Brokerages Set CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $205.63

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.6250.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

CommVault Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at $81,510,336.63. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,789 shares of company stock worth $4,588,855. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $116,223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after buying an additional 342,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,744,000 after buying an additional 337,830 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $58,183,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

