Brokerages Set Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Target Price at $1,500.00

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRFHF. Cormark lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.7%

FRFHF opened at $1,716.00 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1,178.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,757.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,614.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

