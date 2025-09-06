Brokerages Set Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.36

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3571.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 price objective on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

