Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 2,575

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,575.

IMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,475 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 2,256 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,418.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,555.96 and a one year high of GBX 2,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,010.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 EPS for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Analysts forecast that IMI will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luke Grant sold 271 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total transaction of £6,235.71. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 269 shares of company stock worth $607,386. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

