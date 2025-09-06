Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $19.58

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.5833.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,075.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,275,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after buying an additional 315,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,600 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,836,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 464,980 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,044,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,075,000 after purchasing an additional 718,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 862,766 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

