Brokerages Set Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Price Target at $40.38

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.3750.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORKA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.26.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

