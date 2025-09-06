Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $23.25

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

PENN opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.41. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

