Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $106.98

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.9792.

Several research analysts recently commented on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

