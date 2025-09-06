Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers FY2025 Earnings

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.98. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,601 shares of company stock worth $5,183,374 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

