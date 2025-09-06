Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $BRKL Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,039,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 135,225 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 282,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 157.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 1,202,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.94. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Janytra M. Brooks sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $38,683.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,630.16. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

