Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 1,650 to GBX 1,750 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,825.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRK

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

LON BRK opened at GBX 1,760 on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,350 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,008.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,467.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,784.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.29.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 72 EPS for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Macdonald Group will post 155.186722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.