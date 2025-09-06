Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Buckle Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BKE opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.61 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,943.68. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,953 shares of company stock worth $1,472,125 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Buckle by 1,652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Buckle by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Buckle by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

