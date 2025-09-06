Cabot Corporation $CBT Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $80.95 on Friday. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

