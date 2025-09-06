California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.21. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 26,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

