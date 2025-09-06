Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cameco by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 558,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $2,131,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

Cameco Stock Down 0.6%

CCJ stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.