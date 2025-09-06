Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CADL. Bank of America cut Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Candel Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

CADL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.90. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 428,265 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

