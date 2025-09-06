Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$4.10. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 10,200 shares.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.02.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is focused on the development, lease, acquisition, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America.

