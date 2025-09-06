Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Outlook for MLTX FY2025 Earnings

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn ($3.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.72). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.27. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.