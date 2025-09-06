Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

