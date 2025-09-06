Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.1667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $94.69 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $93.63 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

