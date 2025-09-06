CB Financial Services, Inc. $CBFV Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.34. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

CB Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CB Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

