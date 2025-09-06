CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $165.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.2222.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

