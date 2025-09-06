Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Centene stock on August 8th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Centene Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CNC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,820,000 after buying an additional 3,306,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,802,000 after buying an additional 2,373,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Centene by 1,788.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after buying an additional 2,126,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

