Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Centene stock on August 18th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Centene Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $28.97 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Centene by 8.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.8% during the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Centene by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Centene by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

