Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the sale, the director owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,491.66. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,219.52. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

