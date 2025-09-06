Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Chanson International Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CHSN opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. Chanson International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $1,244.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

