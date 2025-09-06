Chemours (NYSE:CC) vs. TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Financial Analysis

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chemours and TOR Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemours 0 4 5 0 2.56 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chemours presently has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Chemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemours is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemours $5.78 billion 0.41 $86.00 million ($2.80) -5.59 TOR Minerals International $22.41 million 0.20 -$2.61 million ($0.40) -3.15

This table compares Chemours and TOR Minerals International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOR Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chemours shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chemours has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemours and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemours -7.19% 35.14% 2.45% TOR Minerals International -6.28% -8.48% -6.90%

Summary

Chemours beats TOR Minerals International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for electronics, communications, transportation, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications under the eflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

