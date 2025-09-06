Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

