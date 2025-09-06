Citigroup Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $155.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $174.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

