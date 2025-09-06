City Holding Company $CHCO Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in City by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in City by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in City by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. City Holding Company has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,269.22. The trade was a 26.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

