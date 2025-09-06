City Office REIT, Inc. $CIO Position Cut by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 270.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $6.94 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 71.27%.The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -12.62%.

City Office REIT Profile

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.