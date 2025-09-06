Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.23 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 481.20 ($6.50). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 472.80 ($6.39), with a volume of 16,153,467 shares traded.

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 525 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 327 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 452.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £711.52 million, a P/E ratio of -689.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.23.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

