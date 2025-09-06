CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) versus American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Critical Comparison

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Bank and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 CNB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

CNB Financial has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.53%. Given CNB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank 20.67% N/A N/A CNB Financial 14.56% 9.79% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Bank and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American Bank and CNB Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank $49.06 million 2.10 $9.02 million $1.77 8.90 CNB Financial $364.58 million 2.11 $54.58 million $2.38 10.95

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank. American Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Bank has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Bank pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNB Financial beats American Bank on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

