Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) & CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Financial Comparison

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) and CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and CocaCola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 4 4 1 2.50 CocaCola 0 0 14 2 3.13

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $90.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. CocaCola has a consensus target price of $77.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given CocaCola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CocaCola is more favorable than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CocaCola has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of CocaCola shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CocaCola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and CocaCola”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $22.12 billion 1.85 $1.53 billion $4.86 18.29 CocaCola $47.06 billion 6.21 $10.63 billion $2.82 24.09

CocaCola has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CocaCola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and CocaCola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A CocaCola 25.89% 44.91% 12.23%

Summary

CocaCola beats Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, caffeine free Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

