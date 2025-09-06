Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.