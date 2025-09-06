Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

