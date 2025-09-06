Comerica Bank Grows Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $997,722.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,207. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,584 shares of company stock worth $6,760,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

