Comerica Bank Has $889,000 Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,190,000 after purchasing an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,367,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 324,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $3,413,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,202,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $3,665,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $835.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.The business had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

