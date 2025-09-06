Comerica Bank Has $932,000 Stake in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Comerica Bank grew its position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE KWR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -336.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Quaker Houghton has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Quaker Houghton Increases Dividend

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.11). Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is -451.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Houghton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

View Our Latest Report on Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.