Comerica Bank Increases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.