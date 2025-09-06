Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Macy's alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.4%

M opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.