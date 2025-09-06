Comerica Bank Sells 5,117 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

