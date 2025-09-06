Comparing Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) & Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 1.59% 3.54% 1.41% Cleveland-Cliffs -9.03% -17.97% -6.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and Cleveland-Cliffs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.86 billion 0.52 $243.41 million $0.19 32.29 Cleveland-Cliffs $19.19 billion 0.29 -$754.00 million ($3.41) -3.34

Acerinox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerinox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acerinox and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 3 0 2.25

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Acerinox.

Risk & Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acerinox beats Cleveland-Cliffs on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

