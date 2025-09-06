Comparing Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dun & Bradstreet pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Dun & Bradstreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dun & Bradstreet $2.38 billion 1.72 -$28.60 million ($0.09) -101.72 FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 6.37 $537.13 million $13.84 26.80

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and FactSet Research Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FactSet Research Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dun & Bradstreet -1.60% 11.06% 4.17% FactSet Research Systems 23.30% 31.59% 15.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dun & Bradstreet 0 6 0 0 2.00 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67

Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $438.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Dun & Bradstreet on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

