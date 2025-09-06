Comparing JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Ternium (NYSE:TX)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) and Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFE and Ternium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $31.91 billion 0.25 $606.33 million $0.71 17.59 Ternium $17.65 billion 0.39 -$53.67 million $3.03 11.42

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Ternium. Ternium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

JFE has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 1.49% 2.76% 1.25% Ternium 3.66% 1.95% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JFE and Ternium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ternium 2 2 2 0 2.00

Ternium has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.59%. Given Ternium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than JFE.

Summary

Ternium beats JFE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products. Its Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The Usiminas segment offers iron ore extraction, steel transformation, and production of capital goods and logistics; and manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, and stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It also provides medical and social; scrap; renewable energy; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. In addition, the company engages in the exploration, exploitation, and pelletizing of iron ore. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

