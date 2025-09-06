Comparing Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yatra Online and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cango 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yatra Online presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Cango has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.73%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Cango.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Cango”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $93.14 million 0.98 -$1.25 million $0.01 147.00 Cango $110.21 million 4.78 $41.07 million ($0.02) -253.60

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra Online. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatra Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online 0.31% 0.36% 0.22% Cango -80.60% -2.48% -1.69%

Summary

Yatra Online beats Cango on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Cango

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.