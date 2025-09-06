Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) versus CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Financial Survey

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 2.65% 4.12% 1.29% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Concrete Pumping and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 2 1 0 2.33 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -5.06, suggesting that its stock price is 606% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concrete Pumping and CDT Environmental Technology Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $425.87 million 0.93 $16.21 million $0.22 34.73 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.23 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

