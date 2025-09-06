Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $27.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.3571.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.97. Confluent has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $619,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,468,940. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $83,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 239,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,539.58. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,785 shares of company stock worth $6,185,488. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,736,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $48,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 220.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,882,000 after buying an additional 1,786,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $39,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.